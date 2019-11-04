ISRO chief K Sivan says they will plan another soft-landing attempt on Moon

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s first attempt to soft-land on the lunar surface might not have gone well but the space agency is already planning to make another attempt. ISRO chief K Sivan on Saturday has said that the ISRO is determined to show that it can perform a soft landing on the Moon and it is currently working on a plan of action.

Advertising

Chaqndrayaan-2 mission’s Vikram lander failed to perform a soft-landing on the lunar surface. It lost contact with the ISRO moments before it was about to touchdown on the south polar region of the Moon. Another part of the Chandrayaan-2 mission was successful as the Orbiter is working normally in its orbit around the Moon.

However, ISRO could not re-establish the connection with the lander ever since and the suspicions is that Vikram crash-landed on the Moon. Speaking at the 50th convocation ceremony of the IIT-Delhi, ISRO chief Sivan said that the space agency had collected enough data from the Vikram’s lunar landing attempt to set things right next time.

“Very valuable data is available to set things right. Let me assure that Isro will pull all its experience, knowledge and technical prowess to set things right and demonstrate soft landing in near future,” Sivan said.

Advertising

Also read | Deep sea mission: ISRO design for crew module ready, says secy

Sivan also confirmed that the space agency has planned to perform a number of advance satellite launches in the coming months. He also talked about ISR’s other missions which include sending a probe to the Sun and sending humans to space.

“Chandrayaan-2 is not the end of the story. Our plans on Aditya L1 solar mission, human spaceflight programme are on track,” he said.