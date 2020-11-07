scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 07, 2020
ISRO launches latest earth observation satellite EOS-01, 9 others lifts off

The lift-off was originally scheduled for 3.02 PM, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

By: PTI | Sriharikota (ap) | Updated: November 7, 2020 3:38:43 pm
ISRO earth observation satellite, ISRO PSLV C49, ISRO EOS 01, ISRO EOS 01 update, ISRO EOS 01 launch, ISRO launches 2020In this photo provided by ISRO, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-49 , ahead of its 51st misson, which will lift off EOS-01 as primary satellite and nine other international commercial satellites onboard from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Image: PTI)

India’s PSLV-C49 carrying its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on
Saturday. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12
pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

The lift-off was originally scheduled for 3.02 PM, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year. EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture,
forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

