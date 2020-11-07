ISRO launches latest earth observation satellite EOS-01, 9 others lifts off

In this photo provided by ISRO, India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C-49 , ahead of its 51st misson, which will lift off EOS-01 as primary satellite and nine other international commercial satellites onboard from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), in Sriharikota, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. (Image: PTI)

India’s PSLV-C49 carrying its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites lifted off from the spaceport here on

Saturday. The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 3.12

pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.

The lift-off was originally scheduled for 3.02 PM, but was delayed by 10 minutes due to debris on the path of the vehicle, ISRO said.

This is the first mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) this year. EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture,

forestry and disaster management support, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Watch Live: Launch of EOS-01 and 9 customer satellites by PSLV-49 https://t.co/H4jE2fUhNQ — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

The customer satellites are from Lithuania (1), Luxembourg (4) and USA (4).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.