ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 successfully goes through third lunar orbit manoeuvre

India’s second lunar exploration mission, the Chandrayaan-2, successfully went through its third lunar bound orbit manoeuvre today at 0904 hours IST. With this, the spacecraft inched further close to the Earth’s satellite. Chandrayaan-2 is now placed in the next orbit of the Moon that is 179 km away from the moon’s surface at its nearest point and 1,412 km at its farthest.

Advertising

The duration of today’s manoeuvre was 1190 seconds and the orbit achieved is 179 km x 1412 km. All spacecraft parameters of the spacecraft are normal, ISRO said in a statement.

The spacecraft will now go through another two such orbit manoeuvres till it attains a near-circular orbit of 100 km around the moon. The next lunar orbit manoeuvre is scheduled to take place on August 30 in between 18:00-19:00 hours IST.

#ISRO

Third Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 28, 2019) at 0904 hrs IST. For details please visit https://t.co/EZPlOSLap8 pic.twitter.com/x1DYGPPszw — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2019

Once it reaches the last orbit, the Vikram lander which is carrying the Pragyaan rover, will get separated from the main composite module and begin its incremental descent towards the Moon’s surface. The separation is scheduled to take place on September 4, after which the lander and rover would position themselves in a lower orbit.

Advertising

To recall, last week Chandrayaan-2 had successfully completed its second orbit manoeuvre or Lunar Bound Phase 2 (LBN#2) after which the spacecraft got placed in the orbit that is 118 km away from the Moon’s surface at its nearest point and 4,412 km at its farthest, ISRO said last week.

Earlier this week, ISRO had also released a set of pictures showing the surface of the Moon using the Terrain Mapping Camera-2 (TMC-2) installed on Chandrayaan-2. images were clicked from an altitude of about 4,375 kilometres from the lunar surface and show craters such as Jackson, Mach, Korolev and Mitra, the Indian space agency said.

Also Read|Images from ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2: How did craters get names like ‘mitra’?

It isn’t the first time that ISRO has released the images clicked by the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Only last week images of the Moon as captured by Chandrayaan-2 were also shared and prior to that, it had also clicked a few images of the Earth while the spacecraft was orbiting around the planet. Here are the previous photos that Chandrayaan-2 has clicked.