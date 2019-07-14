ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Countdown begins for India’s ambitious moon mission
ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Mission Launch Live Streaming Online Updates: The much-awaited mission is aimed at landing a rover near the ever-unexplored South Pole as the organisation thinks there is a possibility of water in permanently shadowed areas around it.
Chandrayaan-2 Mission Launch Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Chandrayaan-2, a moon-lander and rover mission, on Monday at 2:51 am (IST) from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The space agency’s most ambitious mission till date is aimed at landing a rover near the unexplored south pole of the moon as it holds the maximum promise for presence of water as well as of fossil footprints.
ISRO Chief K Sivan Saturday said that the preparations for the country’s prestigious lunar mission launch are going on in full swing. “All preparations for Chandrayaan-2 are going on for the launch scheduled at 2.51 am on July 15 from Sriharikota,” he told reporters after offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara hill shrine in Tirumala.
This is the second attempt of the ISRO at sending a study probe to the moon. Chandrayaan-1, which was launched on October 22, 2008, was an orbital drone which revolved around the moon and an impactor landed on its lunar surface. Whereas, Chandrayaan-2 has a rover that will move around on the lunar surface.
With Chandrayaan-2, India will become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon.
Live Blog
Chandrayaan-2, the much-awaited mission to the Moon, will be launched at 2:51 am on July 15. Follow more for updates:
What is the biggest challenge for Chandrayaan-2?
The moon has extremes of both hot and cold temperatures. Near its equator, daytime temperatures reach 120 degrees Celsius, while at night it is about -130 degrees Celsius. With such extreme temperatures, how do missions survive the lunar night? Read here
Launch countdown begins
Launch countdown for the much-awaited Chandrayaan-2 mission begins.
🇮🇳#ISROMissions🇮🇳 The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan-2 commenced today at 0651 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 0251Hrs IST on July 15th. More updates to follow...
The Rs 1,000-crore mission consists of an Orbitor, Lander and Rover, all of which are equipped with scientific instruments to study the area on and around the Moon.
The Lander of the Chandrayaan-2 has been named Vikram, after Vikram Sarabhai, the pioneer of India's space programme, while the Rover has been named Pragyaan, meaning wisdom.
The Chandrayaan-2 will be throttled into space by 'Baahubali' - the country’s heaviest and most powerful launcher to date.
The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark III is a three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO. The vehicle has two solid strap-ons, a core liquid booster and a cryogenic upper stage.
The rocket is designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
Doordarshan (DD) has the official rights to stream the event live on its TV channel, along with commentary and visuals from both the launch pad and ISRO’s mission control room.
Once launched into an earth parking 170 x40400 km orbit, a series of maneuvers will be carried out to raise its orbit and put Chandrayaan-2 on Lunar Transfer Trajectory. “On entering moon’s sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for Lunar Capture. The Orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularised to 100×100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers,” ISRO says.
