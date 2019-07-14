ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Countdown begins for India’s ambitious moon mission

Chandrayaan-2 Mission Launch Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Chandrayaan-2, a moon-lander and rover mission, on Monday at 2:51 am (IST) from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The space agency’s most ambitious mission till date is aimed at landing a rover near the unexplored south pole of the moon as it holds the maximum promise for presence of water as well as of fossil footprints.

ISRO Chief K Sivan Saturday said that the preparations for the country’s prestigious lunar mission launch are going on in full swing. “All preparations for Chandrayaan-2 are going on for the launch scheduled at 2.51 am on July 15 from Sriharikota,” he told reporters after offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara hill shrine in Tirumala.

This is the second attempt of the ISRO at sending a study probe to the moon. Chandrayaan-1, which was launched on October 22, 2008, was an orbital drone which revolved around the moon and an impactor landed on its lunar surface. Whereas, Chandrayaan-2 has a rover that will move around on the lunar surface.

With Chandrayaan-2, India will become the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon.