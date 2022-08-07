ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

Updated: August 7, 2022 6:28:15 pm
After the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) newly developed small satellite launch vehicle (SSLV) suffered some data losses in the final stage of its maiden flight Sunday morning, the space agency said that the satellites were no longer usable as the SSLV D1 placed them into the elliptical orbit instead of circular orbit.
Isro chairperson Dr S Somanath said: “We had in the terminal phase of the mission some data losses occurring and we are analysing the data. And, we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon.”
The new rocket was carrying earth observation satellite EOS-02 weighing 145 kg and AzaadiSat, made by 750 school girls to celebrate the 75 years of Independence under SpaceKidz India, weighing 8 kg.
The SSLV, which uses three solid fuel-based stages and a liquid fuel-based velocity trimming module (VTM) to place the satellite in orbit, was designed keeping in mind the quick turnaround time needed for commercial launch. The launch using the vehicle can be carried out within a week, with Somanath telling The Indian Express that the vehicle can be integrated in two days, tested for the next two, with rehearsal and launch in another two days. This was achieved during the current mission, he said Saturday.
Subscriber Only Stories
The lift-off from India’s only spaceport in Sriharikota at 9:18 am was typical of any other launch and remained so for the first three stages of the vehicle. But there was some deviation from the mapped trajectory during the coasting phase, with the third stage separation, VTM ignition, and satellite injection a little delayed from what was mentioned in the space agency’s mission brochure.
There was a silence in the mission control room after the separation of the satellites on board at 738 and 788 seconds after the lift-off.
“The maiden flight of SSLV D1 just now completed. All stages performed as expected. We are currently in the process of analysing the data to conclude the outcome of the mission concerning whether a stable orbit is achieved or not,” Somanath said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Ponniyin Selvan: History versus curiosity over onscreen portrayal of mighty Cholas
Chanel fall/winter 2022: Revisiting the French luxury fashion house’s iconic shows over the years
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena’s rival, the Rajasthan Cabinet minister under fire from his MoS
Uunchai first look: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani undertake a ‘journey that celebrates friendship’
Russia reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since late March
Annu Rani wins bronze, becomes first Indian female javelin thrower to win medal in CWG
Vijay Deverakonda is ‘extremely happy’ as both Sita Ramam and Bimbisara get good responses
Gunmen kill 4 in attack targeting lawmaker in NW Pakistan
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in South Africa on Africa tour
WorkInSync wants to simplify the hybrid work model for employees
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules