scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

What time will International Space Station astronauts celebrate New Year?

New Year arrives at different times around the world. So what time will astronauts on the International Space Station, whizzing around the Earth 16 times a day, celebrate the new year?

International space station astronauts, expedition 68Astronauts who are aboard the International Space Station right now. (Image credit: NASA)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

People across the world will celebrate the arrival of the new year at different times of the day as the clock strikes 12 for their timezone. But what about the International Space Station (ISS) astronauts that are whizzing around the Earth about 400 kilometre above its surface?

The ISS orbits the Earth at a speed of around 7.6 kilometres per second. This means that the space station orbits the Earth 16 times a day, travelling through 16 sunrises and sunsets. Also, astronauts aboard the space station come from countries with vastly different timezones all the way from the United States to Japan. So what time zone is followed by the astronauts and when will they celebrate New Year’s?

Also read |4 important Indian space exploration milestones in 2022

Well, the ISS astronauts will be celebrating it at 5.30 AM IST on January 1, 2023. This is because ISS follows the Universal Coordinated Time, also known as Greenwich Mean Time. UTC is one hour behind Central European Time and five-and-a-half hours behind Indian time.

It was chosen as the de facto standard time zone for the ISS because it is around the mid-point for all ISS partners. It also allows the two main mission control centres (located in Houston and Moscow) to cover a shift of one half-day each.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...

Currently, there are seven crew members aboard ISS—NASA astronaut Frank Rubio; Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitri Petelin; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata; NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Nicole Mann; and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Anna Kikina.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 15:22 IST
Next Story

Haryana Assembly: Congress slams govt for neglecting ‘VVIP village’ of Chautala

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close