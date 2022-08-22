scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter turns ‘winter warrior’ for next flight

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has been grounded since its last flight on June 11. Now, it will bear freezing Martian temperatures to go on its next flight.

Ingenuity mars helicopterThis image of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter was taken by the Mastcam-Z instrument of the Perseverance rover on June 15, 2021, the 114th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)

The last time we heard from the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, it was grounded temporarily ahead of winter and dust season on the red planet. But now, the NASA team working on the rotorcraft is preparing for its next flight, which could happen this week. Ingenuity’s 30th flight will be a short hop to check system health after the rotorcraft survived 101 Martian sols of winter. It will also collect landing delivery data to support NASA’s Mars Sample Return Campaign and potentially clear off the dust that has settled on its solar panel since the last flight.

Flight 29 happened over a month ago on June 11. In order to confirm that the rotorcraft is still flight-ready, the Ingenuity team performed a 50 rpm spin on August 6, followed by a high-speed spin on August 15, where the roto system sped up to flight-like speeds of 2,573 rpm. Telemetry data from both tests indicate that the helicopter is ready for flight.

Also Read |Space news weekly recap: Artemis program, colliding black holes and more

But Ingenuity is currently in the Jezero Crater, where overnight temperatures go as low as -86 degrees celsius. The wintertime also means that the amount of solar energy received by the solar panels remains below what is needed to maintain charge in the batteries. But the panel does collect enough charge to make short hops possible, which is what NASA plans with Flight 30.

Flight 30 will happen later in the Martian afternoon on the selected day, around 4 PM local Mars time. This is so that Ingenuity’s batteries have the time to obtain as much charge as possible. During the flight, the helicopter will climb to a max altitude of 5 metres, translate sideways about 2 metres and then land. It will be aloft for a total of 33 seconds.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox

As the environment continues to improve, NASA plans to continue Ingenuity’s flight path towards the river delta. As the daily recoverable battery charge increases, it will be able to embark on longer flights until eventually, it will be able to power its internal heaters overnight, which can stop electronics from freezing every evening. The space agency also plans a flight-software upgrade for September. The upgrade is aimed at enabling new navigation capabilities so that Ingenuity can fly better across the river delta terrain.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 10:45:15 am
Next Story

Ghat areas in Pune may receive very heavy rainfall today, warns IMD

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

3

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

4

House of the Dragon premiere: When and where to watch

5

IIT-Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not required

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Should pace spearheads be used more sparingly to reduce workload?

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Imran Khan booked under anti-terrorism act for threatening police, judiciary

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement