Indian Space Association Launch Live updates: Prime Minister Modi’s address to start

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the launch of the Indian Space Association. (File photo ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am today. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “At 11 AM tomorrow, 11th October, I will join the programme to launch the Indian Space Association. I am glad to be getting the opportunity to interact with leading stakeholders of the sector. Those interested in the world of space and innovation must watch tomorrow’s programme.”

ISpA’s founding members include OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited among others. Its members are a grouping of space and satellite companies. ISpA will participate and work with ISRO and others on the issue of policy around space technology and domain. It will focus on capacity building and space economic hubs and incubators in India. Follow the live updates below.