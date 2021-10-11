scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 11, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Indian Space Association Launch Live updates: Prime Minister Modi’s address to start

Indian Space Association Launch Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am today.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 11, 2021 11:01:11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the launch of the Indian Space Association. (File photo ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) at 11 am today. In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “At 11 AM tomorrow, 11th October, I will join the programme to launch the Indian Space Association. I am glad to be getting the opportunity to interact with leading stakeholders of the sector. Those interested in the world of space and innovation must watch tomorrow’s programme.”

ISpA’s founding members include OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited among others. Its members are a grouping of space and satellite companies. ISpA will participate and work with ISRO and others on the issue of policy around space technology and domain. It will focus on capacity building and space economic hubs and incubators in India.

Follow the live updates below.

Live Blog

Launch of Indian Space Association (ISpA) in India today at 11 am: PM Modi to address

10:56 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Ashwini Vaishnaw: Space and telecom are organically connected

Ashwini Vaishnaw: Space tech can help us reach areas which are conventional methods are not possible. It is a complex subject. I request the industry to study global examples and come up with recommendations that will help us formulate policy in that direction. Indian Railways is also a big consumer of space technology. I request to industry to have a detailed study with our railway officers on what are the best applications we can adopt to make railways more efficient. 

10:54 (IST)11 Oct 2021
MeiTY minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on stage

'PM's vision of opening up space sector is being organised. New opportunities will open up for the industry, for research, for startups, and for other govt organisations. ISpA will help to evolve the space sector in India. This organisation will help us to harness talent to solve some of the most  challenging problems we are facing today," he says. 

10:52 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Establishment of ISPA a welcome step

The establishment of Indian Space Association is a welcome step, says Ajit Doval. 

10:49 (IST)11 Oct 2021
NSA Ajit Doval is talking about the ISpA

Private sector is an equal stakeholder in nation-building. Global space industry is poised to grow. With appropriate policies, India's private space industry can become a co-traveler in the space story. 

10:40 (IST)11 Oct 2021
K Sivan, Chairman of ISRO

Calls launch of ISpA an important milestone. 

10:30 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Mittal: Time for private sector to step in

"It is time for the private sector to step into the space industry," Mittal says. Airtel has invested in OneWeb, which will help boost internet connectivity in the country with the help of satellites. 

10:28 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel, on ISpA

'I'm glad we have been able to pull all players of the space industry under one roof with ISpA. I've been associated with this industry for a year and a half. I can say that the space race has truly begun. We are seeing large powerful countries with private players are moving their agenda at a fast pace. We are our delighted that PM has taken a timely step in the space vision," he says. 

ISpA is a new organisation to help boost space technology and innovation in India. Our live blog above will follow updates from the launch event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present as well.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd