Indian scientist’s work on nano material paves way for clean energy vehicle

Ajayan Vinu Ajayan Vinu

Building an ultimate clean energy vehicle — one that combines atmospheric carbon dioxide with sunlight and water to produce fuel while leaving no harmful emissions — is a challenge that has preoccupied scientists for long. The work of an Indian scientist based in Australia on nano materials and his discovery of carbon nitrides with unique properties seem to have laid the ground for finding a solution to the world’s twin problems of pollution and fossil fuel depletion.

The research work of professor Ajayan Vinu, global innovation chair and director at the University of Newcastle, on nano materials has led to the development of technologies for conversion of carbon dioxide into fuel using sunlight and water and clean tech like sodium ion batteries to power electric vehicles.

Impressed by the research work of the Indian-origin nano materials scientist, the Indian Defence Ministry has awarded a $2 million research project to Vinu to develop carbon nitride nano materials for clean energy system requirement in the defence sector.

This is probably the first time an Indian defence research requirement has been awarded to an Indian researcher based outside India, Vinu (43) said Sunday on the sidelines of the 107th Indian Science Congress, where he was one of the key speakers.

“It is a $2 million project with Indian defence authorities. It is on the selective capture of carbon dioxide with nano porous carbon-based systems. They have seen our work on the carbon capture and grown interested in it. They were using some material that was not that effective and wanted to replace their existing adsorbent material in all their devices with our unique material,” Vinu said.

The carbon nitride nano materials discovered since 2005 by Vinu — who is also associated with IIT Bombay, Institute of Chemical Technology Mumbai and IISc Bangalore — has resulted in production of sodium ion batteries for vehicles at his lab at the University of Newcastle and the prospect of development of an ‘ultimate clean energy vehicle’ a reality in three to four years, the professor said.

A senior defence research official from India is scheduled to visit the lab soon to look at technologies like the sodium ion batteries for possible adoption in India, he said.

“The materials I have discovered — carbon nitrides like C3N5, C3N6, C3N7— have seen researchers from top institutions jumping into the field since these materials have unique semi conducting characteristics,” Vinu said. The ‘highly ordered carbon nitrides’ discovered in his research is the only nano material that can be applied to all systems in a clean energy vehicle, according to the scientist.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App