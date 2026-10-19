Indian scientists first to prove ‘quantum measure’ can exceed 1

A group of Indian scientists has experimentally demonstrated, for the first time, that a quantity called ‘quantum measure’, which describes a set of possible paths a quantum entity like a light particle can take to reach a detector, can indeed exceed one.

This breakthrough by scientists at the Bengaluru-based Raman Research Institute (RRI) is the first experimental verification of a long-understood theoretical concept. This work, by Sanchari Chakraborti, then a PhD student at RRI, and conducted under the supervision of Urbasi Sinha, was published in the journal Quantum last month.

In our everyday world, the probability of any particle taking a particular route to reach its destination cannot exceed one, or 100 per cent. However, in the quantum world of very tiny particles, where their behaviour routinely defies everyday intuition, this is possible. ‘Quantum measure’ is the quantum world analogue of probability. Like many other quantum phenomena, ‘quantum measure’ is also affected by the strange properties of very small particles and leads to unexpected results.