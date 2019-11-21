106th Indian Science Congress to be held from January 3-7 in Bengaluru

The 107th Indian Science Congress will be held at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru from January 3 to 7 next year. The meeting will be based on the theme “Science & Technology: Rural Development”.

The event, which will be held in association with the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA), Kolkata, will have Vice-Chancellor Dr. S Rajendra Prasad and Professor K S Rangappa, General President of The Indian Science Congress Association as speakers.

This year, the event was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides other Cabinet ministers. A total of 120 projects by school children shortlisted from across the country were also put on display at Children’s Science Congress at Lovely Professional University (LPU) at Phagwara in Punjab.

About 20,000 delegates from nearly 60 countries had participated in the mega Science Congress.