India will soon have a Chandrayaan-3, might be pushed to 2021: ISRO chief K Sivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft-landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru. (PIB/PTI file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft-landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru. (PIB/PTI file photo)

Months after India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was deemed unsuccessful by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), its chief K Sivan has confirmed that Chandrayaan-3 project is ongoing, however, it might be pushed further to 2021.

The ISRO chief’s comments come a day after Union Minister Jitendra Singh had announced that India would launch Chandrayaan-3 in 2020.

Regarding the progress of work on the mission, ISRO chief Sivan told PTI, “Government has approved Chandrayaan-3, the project is ongoing. However, the project might take 14-16 months, which could result in works being pushed to 2021.”

Sivan told ANI that the land acquisition for a second spaceport has already been initiated and the port would be in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi.

“We have made good progress on Chandrayan-2, even though we could not land successfully, the orbiter is still functioning, it is going to function for the next 7 years to produce science data,” Sivan said, and added that the “the mission would cost Rs 250 crore”.

India’s dream of landing a spacecraft on moon remained unfulfilled on September 9 after the Indian space body was unable to trace communication with the Vikram lander for a long time.

ISRO had claimed that “90-95 per cent of mission objectives” were accomplished, notwithstanding the loss of communication with the Lander, and two months later, the space organisation admitted that the Vikram lander had made a “hard-landing” on the moon.

ISRO, which is in works parallelly with Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan— the manned lunar mission also said the training of the four astronauts will commence from the third week of January in Russia, PTI reported.

(with PTI, ANI inputs)

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd