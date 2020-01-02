India to launch GSAT-30 communication satellite on January 17

ISRO currently has plans to launch 25 satellites including the Aditya-L1 satellite. (Image: PTI) ISRO currently has plans to launch 25 satellites including the Aditya-L1 satellite. (Image: PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is ready to launch its GSAT-30, a heavy communication satellite on January 17. The launch will take place at the Kourou space centre in French Guiana. GSAT-30 will lunch on board an Ariane-5 rocket, which belongs to the European Space Agency (Arianespace).

To recall, Arianespace launched ISRO’s GSAT-31 on February 6 last year. GSAT-31 has a 1-2K bus structure to provide communication services from a geostationary orbit in Ku-band for 15 years.

GSAT-30 is ISRO’s first satellite to launch in 2020. It will augment the capacity to provide communication links to state-run and private service providers.

ISRO currently has plans to launch 25 satellites including the Aditya-L1 satellite, which will be inserted in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1), about 1.5 million km from the earth. The Aditya-L1 satellite will study the solar corona, which has more than a million degree Kelvin temperature. It will also study the Chromosphere and particle flux emanating from the sun.

Other launches of the year include SSLV (Small Satellite Launch Vehicle), which will place smaller satellites in the earth’s lower orbit, GSLV, GSAT-20 satellite, NavIC, Indian Data Relay Satellite System and Xposat.

To recall, last year ISRO launched six launch vehicles and seven satellite missions. It also celebrated the 50th launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

