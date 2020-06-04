Lunar Eclipse 2020: Interesting facts about penumbral lunar eclipse of the year

During this eclipse, 57 per cent of the Moon will pass through the Earth’s penumbra. (Representational image: Pixabay) During this eclipse, 57 per cent of the Moon will pass through the Earth’s penumbra. (Representational image: Pixabay)

On June 5 and June 6, we will be witnessing the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 after January. During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon passes through the Earth’s penumbra. Due to this the shadow of Earth engulfs the moon.

Here we will be taking a look at some interesting facts about 2020’s second penumbral lunar eclipse:

* The upcoming second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is called ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’. This is because the full moon of June is known as the Strawberry Moon.

* During this eclipse, 57 per cent of the Moon will pass through the Earth’s penumbra.

* This lunar eclipse will be visible to people living in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

* The Strawberry Moon Eclipse will start at 11:15 PM IST on June 5 according to timeanddate.com, and will go on till 2:34 AM IST on June 6.*

* The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:54 AM IST on June 6.

* It is being reported that the total duration of this penumbral lunar eclipse is three hours and 18 minutes.

* Due to this being a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be difficult for people to notice anything until the Moon’s edge has slid at least halfway inside of the Earth’s penumbra.

* After this, two more penumbral lunar eclipses for 2020 will be left. These will take place between July 4 to July 5 and between November 29 to November 30 according to timeanddate.com.

