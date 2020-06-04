scorecardresearch
Lunar Eclipse 2020: Interesting facts about penumbral lunar eclipse of the year

Here is a look at some interesting facts about 2020's second penumbral lunar eclipse.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 4, 2020 1:10:41 pm
On June 5 and June 6, we will be witnessing the second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 after January. During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon passes through the Earth’s penumbra. Due to this the shadow of Earth engulfs the moon.

Here we will be taking a look at some interesting facts about 2020’s second penumbral lunar eclipse:

* The upcoming second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is called ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’. This is because the full moon of June is known as the Strawberry Moon.

* During this eclipse, 57 per cent of the Moon will pass through the Earth’s penumbra.

* This lunar eclipse will be visible to people living in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

lunar eclipse, lunar eclipse 2020 in india, lunar eclipse 2020 time in india, chandra grahan, chandra grahan 2020, lunar eclipse 2020 india, lunar eclipse 2020 india date, lunar eclipse 2020 date in india, chandra grahan 2020 india, chandra grahan 2020 date, chandra grahan 2020 time, chandra grahan 2020 timings, chandra grahan 2020 date and time in india During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon passes through the Earth’s penumbra. Due to this the shadow of Earth engulfs the moon. (Image: Time and Date)

* The Strawberry Moon Eclipse will start at 11:15 PM IST on June 5 according to timeanddate.com, and will go on till 2:34 AM IST on June 6.*

* The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:54 AM IST on June 6.

* It is being reported that the total duration of this penumbral lunar eclipse is three hours and 18 minutes.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse June 5-6, 2020: Where to watch the second penumbral lunar eclipse of the year

* Due to this being a penumbral lunar eclipse, it will be difficult for people to notice anything until the Moon’s edge has slid at least halfway inside of the Earth’s penumbra.

* After this, two more penumbral lunar eclipses for 2020 will be left. These will take place between July 4 to July 5 and between November 29 to November 30 according to timeanddate.com.

