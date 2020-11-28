Lunar Eclipse 2020: Important facts about November 30 lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2020 India: The upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from many parts of the world, including Europe and America. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Lunar Eclipse 2020: We will get to spectate the fourth and the final lunar eclipse of 2020 on November 30. This will be a penumbral lunar eclipse, during which the Moon will turn to a darker shade for a few hours. The lunar eclipse will start at 1:04 PM IST and end at 5:22 PM IST according to timeanddate.com and will end at 11:22 AM IST. At that time, the Moon will be below the horizon, due to which it will not be visible in Indian. To recall, the first lunar eclipse of 2020 took place on January 10 followed by the second one on June 5 and then the third one on July 5.

There are three kinds of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, stopping the light of the Sun from reaching the Moon and casting a complete shadow over it. During this partial Lunar Eclipse, the moon will travel through the Earth’s outer penumbra before and after partially sweeping through the Earth’s inner dark umbral shadow. Lastly, during a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming very faint.

The upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from many parts of the world, including Europe and America. Here we will be taking a look about everything we know about the upcoming penumbral lunar eclipse.

* The November lunar eclipse is called the Beaver Moon eclipse in many parts of the world, as this is the beaver trapping season. It is also called the Frosty Moon or Oak Moon in some countries.

* Even though the eclipse will not be visible in India due to its schedule, a number of live streams will be made available online for interested viewers.

* Lima, Peru will be the first to see the penumbral eclipse at 2:32 AM (local time).

* All lunar eclipses that took place in 2020 have been penumbral ones.

* The next lunar eclipse will take place on May 26, 2021. It will be a total lunar eclipse.

