‘Ice Age casino’: New study identifies 12,900-year-old Native American dice

These artefacts date back roughly 12,800 to 12,200 years, making them more than 6,000 years older than previously known dice from other parts of the world. (Image: American Antiquity)

A recent archaeological study has brought to light fresh insight into the history of gambling and the playing of dice. The study has revealed that the earliest form of dice was used by Native American hunters as far back as 12,000 years ago.

The findings, published in the journal American Antiquity on April 2, suggest that structured games of chance existed in North America thousands of years before similar objects appeared in Bronze Age societies in the Old World.

Ancient origins of dice

The research led by Robert J Madden, a PhD student at Colorado State University, shows that dice and gambling were already part of life during the Late Pleistocene, near the end of the last Ice Age.