India takes step closer to producing hydrogen fuel from biomass: IISc Bengaluru

Vehicular pollution adds to Delhi's rising levels PM 2.5 levels.

In a boost for the clean energy sector, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, has developed a process to produce hydrogen fuel from biomass without combustion.

The IISc and the Research and Development Centre of Indian Oil Corporation Limited had signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop and demonstrate biomass gasification-based hydrogen generation technology for producing fuel cell-grade hydrogen at an affordable price.

Biomass gasification is a controlled process that involves heat, steam, and oxygen to convert biomass to hydrogen and other products without combustion. The technology developed by IISc first produces hydrogen-rich syngas (synthetic gas) from biomass and then separates hydrogen from the syngas.

“The technology envisaged under this programme would not only provide a cleaner energy option for India but will also be a step towards addressing the challenge of biomass waste,” the institute mentioned in a statement.

According to the IISc, this is another step to bring hydrogen fuel into India’s mainstream energy matrix while utilising the agrarian strengths of the country.

“The developed technology will be scaled up and demonstrated at Indian Oil’s R&D Centre at Faridabad. Hydrogen generated from this demonstration plant will be used to power fuel cell buses as part of a bigger project being conceived by Indian Oil towards ushering in the country’s hydrogen economy,” an IISc spokesperson said.

