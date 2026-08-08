Humans could live nearly 200 years, but cell damage may set the limit

DNA mutations can accumulate in cells over a person's lifetime. A new mathematical model explores whether these changes could eventually damage vital organs and limit survival. (Image for representation: Unsplash)

Humans may never live indefinitely, even if medicine succeeds in eliminating many diseases and other causes of ageing. A new study suggests that naturally occurring genetic changes in our cells could eventually place a biological limit on survival.

The research, published in the journal NPJ Aging, estimates that a typical human lifespan could reach between 146 and 194 years in a hypothetical scenario where other reversible causes of ageing were removed. However, researchers also found that some individuals could theoretically live much longer under such conditions.

Conducted by researchers at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow, the study focused on a process known as somatic mutation—genetic changes that occur naturally in cells during a person’s lifetime.