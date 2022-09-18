scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Hubble telescope captures spectacular image of spiral galaxy

This Hubble image features glittering blue regions of young, bright stars that dot the landscape of the galaxy’s dusty spiral arms.

Hubble image of a spiral galaxyNGC 1961 is located about 180 million light-years away in the constellation Camelopardalis. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, J. Dalcanton (University of Washington), R. Foley (University of California - Santa Cruz); Image processing: G. Kober (NASA Goddard/Catholic University of America))

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this spectacular image of the spiral galaxy NGC 1961 featuring glittering blue regions of young, bright stars dotting the landscape of the galaxy’s dusty spiral arms.

NGC 1961 is located about 180 million light-years away in the constellation Camelopardalis. It is classified as an intermediate spiral galaxy and as an active galactic nucleus. Intermediate spirals fall in between “barred” and “unbarred” spiral galaxies. They do not have a well-defined bar of stars at their centre.

Also Read |Scientists find evidence of ‘baby’ planet in the making

Active galactic nucleus galaxies have very bright centres that far outshine the rest of the galaxy at specific wavelengths. It is likely that NGC 1961 has a supermassive black hole at its core, churning out the winds and bright jets that shape the galaxy.

Last week, NASA revealed a stunning image of a supernova remnant using data from Hubble and the Chandra X-ray telescope. NASA scientists used data from Chandra, Hubble and the agency’s retired Spitzer Space telescope to “rewind” the star’s explosion and found clues about how long ago the stellar explosion happened and about the environment of the star before the explosion.

Earlier this month, the space agency released a James Webb Telescope image of the “Phantom Galaxy,” officially known as M74. The Webb image revealed delicate filaments of gas and dust in the spiral arms in the galaxy and the lack of gas at its centre gave a clear view of the nuclear star cluster.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:10:36 pm
Next Story

‘Why didn’t Isha’s family file a missing complaint in Brahmastra?’ Comedian’s viral video leaves netizen in splits

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement