Hubble image of galactic trio illustrates how complex and diverse galaxies are

August 2, 2022 1:16:49 pm
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured this image that features multiple galaxies. The lone galaxy on the upper right is LEDA 58109. In the image, it is accompanied by two other galactic objects in the lower left. One is an active galactic nucleus called SDSS J162558.14+435746.4, which is partially obscuring the galaxy SDSS J162557.25+435743.5 which is partially visible on the right behind the active galactic nucleus.
Galaxies are often classified into two categories: spiral and elliptical. But just the diversity in this Hubble image displays how there is a much more complex web of galaxy classifications. This includes galaxies that have extremely luminous active galactic nuclei within them.
The galaxies in the image also illustrate the wide variety of names that these systems of stars have. For example, some are relatively short like LEDA 58109 while others have longer names that might be a bit challenging to remember like other galaxies in the image. This happens due to the different cataloguing systems that chart and identify the different galaxies in our sky.
But no one catalogue can be considered extensive and they sometimes cover overlapping regions in the sky. This means that the same galaxy can belong to different catalogues and can therefore have different names. An example of this is LEDA 58109, which is its name in the LEDA galaxy database, But it is also known as MCG+07-34-030 in the MCG galaxy catalogue and SDSS J162551.50+435747.5 in the SDSS catalogue. The SDSS catalogue also lists the two galaxies to its right.
Subscriber Only Stories
LEDA, which stands for the Lyon-Meudon Extragalactic Database (LEDA) was a galaxy database which was first created in 1983 at the Lyon observatory. MCG stands for the Morphological Catalogue of Galaxies (or Morfologiceskij Katalog Galaktik in Russian). The Russian was published in five parts between 1962 and 1974. SDSS stands for the Sloan Digital Sky Survey and is a catalogue created using multi-spectral imaging and spectroscopic redshift data from a dedicated 2.5-metre wide-angle optical telescope.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forwardPremium
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
Latest News
Maharashtra: Barber stabbed 38 times, dies; cousin arrested
Naga Chaitanya can’t stop blushing when quizzed about Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I’m just going to smile’
Telangana advocate dragged out of car, stabbed to death in Mulugu
Gogi gang member arrested after gunfight with police in Delhi’s Outer North district
Paras Kalnawat on his fallout with Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly: ‘I still respect her, think she has a little bit of love left for me’
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 shooting on hold due to Telugu producers’ strike
Paras Mhambrey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed by Arshdeep Singh’s maturity and ability to absorb pressure
Pak Army helicopter with top commander, 5 other senior officers on relief mission feared crashed in Balochistan province
Newsmaker | ‘Bahubali’ of Phoolpur Pawai, SP’s Ramakant Yadav tastes bitter brew of his past
Spotify finally adds shuffle and play buttons to playlists and albums
Tamil Nadu man receives hands of brain-dead donor from Ahmedabad; says he’s ‘filled with gratitude’
Independence Day: 40 RPF personnel set out on bike rally from Hyderabad to Delhi