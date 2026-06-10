How was the Great Pyramid built? New research points to 4 internal ramps

New research suggests the Great Pyramid may have been built using a network of four internal spiralling ramps, allowing workers to move massive stone blocks more efficiently. (Image for representation: Magnific)

For centuries, historians and archaeologists have debated how the Ancient Egyptians managed to build the Great Pyramid of Giza without modern machinery. Now, new research suggests the solution may lie within the structure itself.

The Great Pyramid, built around 2,560 BCE as the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu, remains one of the most remarkable construction achievements in human history. Standing as the largest Egyptian pyramid ever built, it contains an estimated 2.3 million stone blocks, each weighing between 2.5 and 15 tonnes.

To complete such a massive monument within the roughly 27 years of Khufu’s reign, workers would have needed to position a stone block approximately every three minutes. How they achieved this feat has remained a mystery for decades.