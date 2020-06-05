Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Stream: How to watch the ‘strawberry moon’ eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon travels into the Earth’s penumbra which causes it to look a bit faint. (Representational Image: Express photo by Praveen Jain) Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon travels into the Earth’s penumbra which causes it to look a bit faint. (Representational Image: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming Online: The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to take place tonight, starting at 11:15 PM IST. It will last until 2:34 AM IST on June 6, this makes the total duration of the penumbral lunar eclipse of about three hours and 18 minutes. The eclipse will be at its peak at 12:54 AM IST on June 6. This lunar eclipse is being called as the Strawberry Moon Eclipse.

According to Time and Date, the Strawberry Moon Eclipse will be visible in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. timeanddate.com states that this time around 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra, due to which it will become extremely faint and become difficult of people to see. A report by Sky and Telescope states that due to the Moon becoming faint, it will be very difficult for the public to check out until it slides at least halfway in.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: What is a lunar eclipse?

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: The Strawberry Moon Eclipse will be visible in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. (Image: timeanddate.com) Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: The Strawberry Moon Eclipse will be visible in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. (Image: timeanddate.com)

During an eclipse, the Sun, Earth and the Moon are perfectly lined up with the Earth blocking the Sun’s light from falling directly on the Moon and causing the Moon to get overshadowed. There are three types of lunar eclipses: Total, Partial and Penumbral. During a total eclipse, the Earth blocks of all of the Sun’s light to the Moon, making the Moon disappear in the dark. During a partial eclipse, a partial part of the Moon gets overshadowed by the Earth, leaving some of it to be visible. During a penumbral eclipse, the Moon travels into the Earth’s penumbra which causes it to look a bit faint.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to watch online?

If you do not reside in or near Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica, or even if the skies are not clear enough, you will not be able to check out the Strawberry Moon Eclipse yourself. However, you can watch the phenomenon online via live streams running at various places.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse 2020: Important facts about this Year Lunar Eclipse

Time and Date will be running a live stream for the phenomenon on its official website. Apart from that, you can also check out various YouTube channels like Slooh and Virtual Telescope, all of which will be streaming the phenomenon live.

Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 will also be hosting a live cast of the eclipse at https://www.virtualtelescope.eu/webtv/. The webcast will be hosted by astronomer Gianluca Masi.

Also Read: Lunar Eclipse June 2020: Things you did not know about this Lunar Eclipse

Note: indianexpress.com will also be running a live blog for the same keeping you up to date with the stages of the Strawberry Lunar Eclipse.

Eclipse season

Apart from today’s eclipse, there are two more eclipses that are supposed to take place between June to July. This penumbral lunar eclipse will be followed by a Solar Eclipse on June 21 and then by another lunar eclipse on July 4-5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd