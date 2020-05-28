Strawberry Moon Eclipse: How and when to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse

During the upcoming ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ around 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra. (Representational image: Pixabay) During the upcoming ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ around 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra. (Representational image: Pixabay)

The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is expected to occur between June 5 and June 6. According to Time and Date, this lunar eclipse will be visible in most of parts Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica. This penumbral lunar eclipse is called ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’.

To recall, in 2020 we will get to see a total of four penumbral lunar eclipses, out of which the first one took place between January 10 to January 11.

It is said that during the upcoming ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ around 57 per cent of the Moon will pass into the Earth’s penumbra. According to the report, it will be a bit difficult for people to see the moon as it will be a bit fainter, due to it being a penumbral eclipse.

The eclipse will start at 11:15 PM IST on June 5 and will go on till 2:34 AM on June 6. Eclipse at its full stage will be visible at 12:54 AM IST on June 6. The total duration of the second penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 is three hours and 18 minutes.

A lunar eclipse is when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, thus casting a shadow over the Moon. There are three types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. During a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through the outer part of the Earth’s shadow, thus becoming very faint.

According to a report by Sky and Telescope, the outer part of the Earth’s penumbra is very pale, due to which most of the people will not be able to notice anything until the Moon’s edge has slid at least halfway in.

Other two penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will take place from July 4 to July 5 and on November 29 to November 30.

