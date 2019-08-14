How much would it cost to build entire city on Mars? Here’s what Elon Musk says

The idea of humanity moving to Mars is nothing new. But what would it cost to build an entire city on Mars? Well SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has estimated that number to be around $100 billion to $10 trillion. Musk revealed this in a tweet while replying to Marstronauts.

Advertising

Musk has been vocal about his plans for colonising Mars over the next 100 years as according to him, the Earth will face a near-extinction event at some point in time and thus the need of a “backup” plan for all humankind. In a consecutive tweet, Musk said that about 1,000,000 tons of cargo to Mars for a self-sustaining city at $100k/ton will cost around a minimum of $100B.

The idea is to fly to Mars about every 26 months when Earth and Mars are favorably aligned, Musk had previously said. Musk wants to bring down the cost of travelling to space, “roughly equivalent to (the) cost of a median house in the United States, about $200,000”.

Musk recently shared new pictures of the orbital prototype of its next-gen Starship spacecraft from the Texas site, which will pave way for interplanetary space travel to Mars as well as NASA’s mission to take astronauts back to the Moon by 2024. SpaceX is building another Starship prototype in Florida as well. Musk had announced to carry two Big Falcon Rocket (BFR) cargo missions to Mars by 2022.

Advertising

Also read: Elon Musk’s net worth is $22.3 billion; here are some interesting facts about Tesla co-founder

Meanwhile, NASA is also gearing up to take astronauts back to the Moon by 2024, though the goal is to pave way for space agency’s future missions to Mars. Orion crew capsule will be used for the first Artemis lunar mission and it will be heading towards the lunar orbit by June 2020.

Looks like @SpaceX is pretty confident in their fairing recovery and now have two boats… one for each fairing! That’s amazing!!!! https://t.co/8o5RgB4UXb — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) August 9, 2019

The Artemis mission will ensure landings for the first woman and the next man on the Moon in the next five years with 2024 being the target for astronauts landing on the lunar surface, as per an official press statement from NASA.