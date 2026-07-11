How many astronauts should live on the moon? New study points to ideal number

As Nasa prepares to establish a long-term human presence near the moon’s south pole through its Artemis programme, a new study suggests that the success of a future lunar base may depend on a surprisingly simple question: how many astronauts should live there at once?

According to research published in the journal PLOS ONE, a crew of six astronauts supported by regular supply missions from Earth could offer the highest probability of success for a permanent moon base. In contrast, smaller crews and longer gaps between resupply missions may significantly increase risks and reduce productivity.

The study was conducted by researchers at George Mason University in the US, who used computational simulations, known as agent-based models, to understand how astronauts might interact with one another and their environment during long-duration lunar missions.