Here is why NASA’s InSight Mars mission won an Emmy Award

NASA has won two Emmy Awards for its interactive programming during this past weekend. The space agency won the two awards for the coverage of its InSight (Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport) mission to Mars and for its first test of a spacecraft that will help bring crewed launches to the International Space Station back to US soil.

During the ceremony that was held on September 14-15 in Los Angeles, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognised NASA for its efforts in the news, web, education, television and social media, and for the SpaceX Demonstration Mission-1.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in a tweet, wrote, “Congrats to all involved and those who help tell the @NASA story every day!”

Just in: We won an #Emmy in interactive programming for coverage of the @SpaceX Demo-1 flight, which put us one step closer to our goal of launching @NASA_Astronauts from American soil. 🚀 Congrats to all involved and those who help tell the @NASA story every day! pic.twitter.com/3vGu2WvxfR — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) September 15, 2019

On Saturday, September 14, a team from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and SpaceX won the award in the category of Outstanding Interactive Program for multimedia coverage of Demonstration Mission 1, a test flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon to the International Space Station. The Demonstration Mission 1 was possible because of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, that is paving the way for the commercial transport of astronauts to the space station as the space agency looks into deep space missions to the Moon and Mars.

The next day on September 15, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) won the award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program for their coverage which included news, web, education, television and social media efforts of its InSight mission. NASA’s InSight mission is the first to study the deep interiors of Mars by using an ultra-sensitive seismometer, a heat-flow probe and other instruments.

This is not the first Emmy achievement for the space agency, NASA’s JPL had also won the 2018 Emmy Award for the category of Outstanding Original Interactive Program, for its coverage of the Cassini mission’s Grand Finale at Saturn.