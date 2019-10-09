Here are all the images sent so far by ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) last week released the images captured by the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which is currently functioning through the Orbiter.

The images are clicked by the Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) which provides very high spatial resolution images of the lunar surface. The images were taken from an altitude of 100 kilometres, the Indian space agency said.

It covered a part of the Boguslawsky E crater (named after a German astronomer), which lies in the southern polar region of Moon. The orbiter of the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission is placed in the intended orbit around the moon at present.

The space agency earlier said that the Orbiter is likely to enrich the understanding of the Moon’s evolution and mapping of the minerals and water molecules in the Polar Regions, with the help of its eight scientific instruments.

Now, this isn’t the first time that ISRO has released images clicked by India’s second lunar mission. We take a look at all the images that have been shared by the lunar mission so far.

Ever since its launch on July 22, Chandrayaan-2 went through as many as five orbit elevation near the Earth before leaving the blue planet’s orbit on August 14. During the process, ISRO had shared the images of the Earth clicked by the LI4 camera of Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander on August 3.

On August 20, Chandrayaan-2 entered the orbit of the Moon after which it again went through a series of five lunar orbit manouevres. Again during this period, the mission had clicked images of the lunar surface with the help of Terrain Mapping Camera 2 (TMC-2) on August 23.

After this, the Vikram lander separated from the Orbitor September 2 and it performed a couple of de-orbit manoeuvres later that week before attempting a soft landing on the Moon surface on September 7, which however did not turn out to be successful as ISRO lost contact with the Vikram lander in the final moments of its landing process.

The lander was just 2.1 kilometres away from the surface of the Moon when it lost contact and eventually had a hard landing on the lunar surface. Since then the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency had been making “all possible” efforts to establish a link with the Vikram lander.

Last week, the officials in the Indian space agency had said that they have not yet given up efforts to spring Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram lying on the lunar surface back to life.