Harvest Moon to appear in the night sky with a fiery-red object

Harvest Moon is all set to tantalize the curious sky observers and usual folks because tonight the moon in all its glory will be brilliant and brightest, embellishing the night-sky with its vibrant shine across the horizon. Harvest Moon is typically a full moon, which is set to take place in the month of late September or early October.

Reportedly, this full moon, at this time of the year remains so dazzling and glaring that it shines late till the night which in earlier times used to help farmers to harvest their summer agricultural produce beyond midnight. Hence, this gorgeous full moon came to be known as ‘Harvest Moon’.

In fact, this will be the closest full moon for the entire northern hemisphere as the Harvest Moon will come nearest to the autumnal equinox on 1st and 2nd October. It is also estimated that the glittering phenomenon of the Harvest moon is going to take place 17 times from 1970 to 2050. In addition, astronomers predict that, on average, this full moon occurs once in 3 years but may vary up to 8 years. That’s why the next Harvest Moon will rise only in the year 2028.

While sometimes, Harvest Moon is also called September full moon, it takes an equal amount of time to rise to the horizon as taken by the Sun to set in the evening, which differs from normal day’s difference of 50 minutes between the Moon-rise and the Sunset. Thereafter, the Moon-rise would gradually delay by 24 minutes in the following days.

As the moon revolves around the Earth in its elliptical orbit, that’s why, currently, its elliptical will make the smallest angle with respect to the horizon and will eventually make the Moon appears to be a glowing and illuminating heavenly body in the sky.

Interestingly, a day after Harvest Moon, a bewildering and fiery red object can be observed towards the upper-left direction of the Moon which is touted to be Mars as it will make yet another closest approach to the Earth.

Last year, the Harvest Moon occurred in September, while for the Southern Hemisphere it appears usually in the month of late March or early April. The second full moon for this month will glow on 31st October and is famously said as ‘Blue Moon’. Besides that, the next moon after the Harvest Moon will be called ‘Hunter’s Moon’ as its glaring light will help hunters to prey till late in the night.

