Halloween Blue Moon on Oct 31: What is it, how to watch

The Blue Moon will be easily visible from 8.19 PM onwards on October 31. (Image: Getty Images)

October Blue Moon is all set to tantalize enthusiastic sky-gazers by its glaring sight on October 31. Add to that, this time, it is happening on the occasion of Halloween. So, what could be a better opportunity to go on a stroll under a dark sky with your friends and family members which is further embellished by a blue moon in a calm and serene environment.

Having said that, the Blue Moon will be easily visible from 8.19 PM onwards on October 31. You can watch it without any special astronomical equipment, provided that the sky is pristine and clear while it is also free from any hazy pollution cover. That makes it easy to spot a Halloween Moon which is touted to be the second full Moon in the month of October. The First full Moon occurred around October 1 and 2, and was called the Harvest Moon. This full moon which shone till late in the night, used to help farmers harvest their summer agricultural produce beyond midnight in earlier times.

In addition to this, the sight of Blue Moon appearing on the day of Halloween makes it all the more enticing because the last Halloween Blue Moon took place long back in 1944 while the next such Halloween Blue Moon will be sighted in 2039. On the other hand, the blue-coloured moon was normally sighted last in 2018 on January 31 and on March 31 whereas it will be witnessed in the immediate future on August 31 in 2023.

Interestingly, this year we will have 13 full moons instead of 12 full moons. Moreover, it is highly unlikely that a full-fledged Blue-coloured Moon will come under our gaze as the occurrence of Blue Moon is perhaps not related to its colour. At the most, if it happens, it can be attributed to dust and smoke particles dispersed in the atmosphere and are wider than 900 nanometres that affect the scattering of red light.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd