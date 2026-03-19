 Half a century later, US’ Artemis II aims to take astronauts around Moon again

The United States is preparing to send astronauts around the Moon again after half a century, but the mission has faced repeated delays. Nasa, the US space agency, stated that the stakes go beyond exploration; they include science, technology, and global competition.
Nasa is preparing for its new mission, Artemis II, which is part of its new lunar programme. The mission involves sending four astronauts into space on a journey around the Moon and back to Earth. This is set to be the first human mission of this nature since the Apollo programme.
The mission is part of the broader programme to create a human presence on the Moon. However, this mission is not intended for landing on the Moon. Instead, it is meant to pave the way for humans to return to the lunar surface.
The Moon is believed to retain many secrets regarding our early solar system. Unlike our planet, its surface has remained unchanged for billions of years. As such, it retains its craters and geological history.
By examining the Moon’s features and composition, scientists believe that we shall gain more insight into how our planet was formed and how it came to acquire water. Future missions in this programme are planned to explore the South Pole, which humans have never explored. It is assumed that this area is rich in ice, which may be very useful for our mission.
Having a strong presence on the Moon is vital for the US in terms of technological and national security.
The Moon is also seen as a stepping stone for missions to Mars. The Moon’s gravity is weaker than Mars’, so it will be easier to test all the equipment and the astronauts’ health.
Nasa’s plan is to work with private companies to provide supplies and infrastructure. This could pave the way for a new space economy.
The Moon may have some valuable resources, including rare elements and helium-3, which could be used for new energy sources. Although this is all still theoretical, it is generating interest from all over.
Several issues have contributed to the delay of the Artemis II mission, primarily related to technical refinement and safety rather than a single setback. A major challenge has been the heat shield of the Orion spacecraft, which showed unexpected signs of wear during the testing of the re-entry process. Nasa has had to conduct more studies on the issue to ensure astronaut safety.
The life support systems of the Orion spacecraft have also presented a challenge. Any inconsistencies require the spacecraft to be redesigned or extensively tested, thus causing more delays. The Space Launch System (SLS) required additional integration time with the Orion spacecraft to ensure compatibility.
Moreover, rigorous testing of essential software and communication systems, vital for mission success and astronaut safety, has been necessary. Supply chain and manufacturing delays have further complicated matters, particularly for specialised components that demand precision. Lastly, NASA’s cautious approach, prioritising astronaut safety for this first crewed mission of the Artemis programme, necessitates resolving even minor issues before launch, extending timelines further.
Nasa is rolling back its Artemis II moon rocket to its hangar after a month at Launch Complex-39B due to a helium system issue, delaying the scheduled launch of four astronauts around the moon from March 6 to no earlier than April 2026.
The astronauts have entered a quarantine period at Johnson Space Centre, where they will limit exposure to others before moving to Kennedy Space Centre approximately five days before launch. If everything proceeds as planned, the launch is set for April 1, commencing a 10-day mission around the moon from Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Centre.