 Half a century later, US’ Artemis II aims to take astronauts around Moon again

Nasa is rolling back its Artemis II moon rocket to its hangar after a month at Launch Complex-39B due to a helium system issue, delaying the scheduled launch of four astronauts around the moon from March 6 to no earlier than April 2026.(Source: X/@NASASpox)

The United States is preparing to send astronauts around the Moon again after half a century, but the mission has faced repeated delays. Nasa, the US space agency, stated that the stakes go beyond exploration; they include science, technology, and global competition.

Nasa is preparing for its new mission, Artemis II, which is part of its new lunar programme. The mission involves sending four astronauts into space on a journey around the Moon and back to Earth. This is set to be the first human mission of this nature since the Apollo programme.

The mission is part of the broader programme to create a human presence on the Moon. However, this mission is not intended for landing on the Moon. Instead, it is meant to pave the way for humans to return to the lunar surface.