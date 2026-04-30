Groceries from Earth: How nearly 3 tonnes of supplies just reached International Space Station

New physics equipment was installed to take advantage of the microgravity environment, where experiments can produce results not possible on Earth. (Image: Nasa)

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have begun offloading supplies from the recently docked spacecraft. This offers a chance to view the process through which supplies are delivered into space when reserves run low. The spacecraft, Progress 95, delivered nearly 3 tonnes of cargo, including supplies, food, and fuel, to ensure they can continue their work.

After the spacecraft arrived, Commander Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Flight Engineer Sergei Mikaev conducted safety checks for leaks or pressure issues inside the space station before opening the cargo ship’s hatch to the Zvezda module. The next step involved installing air ducts and offloading the cargo.

Carrying out such processes is crucial because astronauts rely on supplies from Earth for survival in space. Without them, long-duration missions would not be possible.