Some black holes may be gravastars with tiny universes inside, new study says

A new theoretical study suggests some objects thought to be black holes could be gravastars, ultra-compact bodies formed by dark energy preventing total collapse. (Image generated using AI: OpenAI)

Some objects we interpret as black holes may not be so – a new study has theorised – but could instead be ultra-compact objects called gravastars, which look like black holes from the outside.

The study conducted by two theoretical physicists at the Goethe University Frankfurt calculated that a new universe filled with dark energy could form inside an imploding massive star, preventing it from collapsing into a black hole.

To cut the clutter, let us look into how black holes are formed and how gravastars differ in their evolution.

What are black holes?

Massive stars spend their lives generating enormous amounts of light and heat through a process called nuclear fusion. But eventually, even the largest of them run out. When that happens, the outward pressure that once kept gravity at bay disappears – and the star begins collapsing under its own weight, theoretically compressing all of its mass into a single, infinitely small point known as a singularity.