Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals

Today’s sharks have nothing on their ancient cousins. A giant shark that roamed the oceans millions of years ago could have devoured a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites, new research suggests. For their study published Wednesday, researchers used fossil evidence to create a 3D model of the megalodon — one of the biggest predatory fish of all time — and find clues about its life.
At around 50 feet (16 meters) from nose to tail, the megalodon was bigger than a school bus, according to the study in the journal Science Advances. That’s about two to three times the size of today’s great white shark. The megalodon’s gaping jaw allowed it to feed on other big creatures. Once it filled its massive stomach, it could roam the oceans for months at a time, the researchers suggest.
The megalodon was a strong swimmer, too: Its average cruising speed was faster than sharks today and it could have migrated across multiple oceans with ease, they calculated.“It would be a superpredator just dominating its ecosystem,” said co-author John Hutchinson, who studies the evolution of animal movement at England’s Royal Veterinary College. “There is nothing really matching it.”It’s been tough for scientists to get a clear picture of the megalodon, said study author Catalina Pimiento, a paleobiologist with the University of Zurich and Swansea University in Wales.
The skeleton is made of soft cartilage that doesn’t fossilize well, Pimiento said. So the scientists used what few fossils are available, including a rare collection of vertebrae that’s been at a Belgium museum since the 1860s. Researchers also brought in a jaw’s worth of megalodon teeth, each as big as a human fist, Hutchinson said. Scans of modern great white sharks helped flesh out the rest.Based on their digital creation, researchers calculated that the megalodon would have weighed around 70 tons, or as much as 10 elephants.
Subscriber Only Stories
Even other high-level predators may have been lunch meat for the megalodon, which could open its jaw to almost 6 feet (2 meters) wide, Pimiento said. Megalodons lived an estimated 23 million to 2.6 million years ago. Since megalodon fossils are rare, these kinds of models require a “leap of imagination,” said Michael Gottfried, a paleontologist at Michigan State University who was not involved in the study. But he said the study’s findings are reasonable based on what is known about the giant shark
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
Excess deaths in Gujarat double official Covid-19 mortality during first wave: Study
Tamil scholar, orator Nellai Kannan dies at 77
TRS MLC Kavitha, KCR’s secretary Sabharwal demand justice for Bilkis Bano
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka’s Mudhol hounds?
Mumbai: Central Railway announces mega block, here’s how it will affect services
Amitabh Bachchan is surprised to know people charge money for posting on social media, asks KBC 14 contestant, ‘Log iske bhi paise lete hain?’
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana
Janmashtami 2022 Celebrations Live Updates: India gears up to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition
Bipasha Basu recalls the day she found out about pregnancy: Karan and I ran to tell my mother