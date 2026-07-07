Ghostly squid, glowing worms among 31 alien-like species discovered off Brazil coast

Scientists have discovered 31 previously unknown marine species during a deep-sea expedition off the coast of Brazil, revealing an extraordinary collection of alien-like creatures living hundreds of metres beneath the ocean’s surface. The discoveries include a transparent juvenile glass squid, a fast-moving gossamer worm, unusual comb jellies, mysterious siphonophores, and several strange fish species, highlighting just how little is known about Earth’s largest ecosystem.

One of Earth’s least understood habitats

The international research team spent two weeks in June exploring the South Atlantic aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute research vessel Falkor (too).

Their mission focused on the ocean’s midwater zone, a region located roughly 600 to 3,300 feet (180 to 1,000 metres) below the surface. Despite covering an enormous portion of the planet, this ecosystem remains one of the least explored because of extreme pressure, darkness, and the technical challenges involved in studying it.