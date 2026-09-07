German private rocket reaches orbit from Western Europe for first time

A private German rocket has reached orbit from Western European soil for the first time, marking a significant milestone for Europe’s growing commercial space industry.

Isar Aerospace’s two-stage Spectrum rocket lifted off from the Andøya Space Centre in northern Norway on September 5 at 10:12 pm local time. Just over seven minutes after launch, the rocket’s upper stage entered an elliptical orbit around Earth, making Spectrum the first rocket to achieve orbit from Western Europe.

“This is right now making history, making history for Spectrum, making history for Isar, making history for Europe,” Isar’s Spectrum chief engineer said during the company’s launch webcast. “I’m incredibly proud of this massive achievement.”

Spectrum returns after failed first flight

The successful mission was Spectrum’s second attempt to reach orbit. The 28-metre-tall rocket first flew from Andøya in March 2025 on a mission called “Going Full Spectrum”. However, the rocket suffered an anomaly less than a minute after liftoff and crashed back to Earth.

An investigation completed by Isar later identified an unintended opening of a vent valve and a loss of attitude control during the beginning of a roll manoeuvre as the initiating events that led to the failure.

The company subsequently began preparations for a second flight, named “Onward and Upward”. But the mission faced repeated delays before finally taking off.

A problem with a pressurisation valve ruled out the original January launch attempt. Bad weather and a boat entering the launch area disrupted attempts in March, while an April 9 attempt was cancelled after a leak was detected in a composite overwrapped pressure vessel.

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Isar also stood down from a June 15 attempt after detecting “off-nominal behavior in the vehicle’s fluid systems”. The rocket was eventually returned to the launch pad after the issue was addressed.

“We had some delays, obviously,” the Spectrum chief engineer said during the webcast. “We had some setbacks, but we came back stronger from them. And it validates this tremendous amount of engineering across all the teams, and that’s what brings us into orbit.”

Rocket deploys five CubeSats and experiment

Unlike its first flight, the second Spectrum mission carried operational payloads. The rocket transported five CubeSats along with a non-deployable scientific experiment.

After reaching its initial elliptical orbit, the rocket’s upper stage had to perform a circularisation burn before the payloads could be deployed. Its initial orbit was estimated to have a perigee of about 180 kilometres and an apogee of around 500 kilometres.

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Isar later confirmed that Spectrum completed the manoeuvre and successfully deployed its payloads about two hours after liftoff.

The achievement is important not just because of the flight itself, but also because of what Isar hopes Spectrum will become. The rocket is designed to carry around 1,000 kg of payload to low Earth orbit and is intended to serve as a workhorse launcher for small and medium-sized satellites.

Isar has also built infrastructure around that ambition. Its manufacturing facility near Munich is designed to produce more than 30 Spectrum rockets a year.

“Flight 2 is a big, big milestone, big success,” the Spectrum chief engineer said. “But this is just the beginning. So I’m really looking forward to the next steps.”

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Spectrum’s achievement sets a new record for launches from Western Europe. Russia’s Plesetsk Cosmodrome, which has hosted orbital launches for decades, is geographically located partly in Europe, but the facility lies within Russia’s European territory.