scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ

Geologists uncover ‘treasure trove’ of dinosaur tracks in Poland

The largest footprints of carnivorous dinosaurs are 40 cm long and in many cases the skin can be seen in detail.

By: Reuters | Warsaw |
December 15, 2021 2:08:14 pm
dinosaur tracks,Several hundred dinosaur tracks, representing at least seven species, have been found (Reuters)

Hundreds of dinosaur footprints, so well-preserved that even the scaly skin can be seen, have been found in Poland, giving an insight into a complex ecosystem around 200 million years ago, geologists said.

Described by the Polish Geological Institute-National Research Institute as a treasure trove, the fossilised tracks and bones were found in an opencast clay mine in Borkowice, 130 km south of Warsaw.

Also read |This dinosaur found in Chile had a battle ax for a tail

“In the traces left by dinosaurs, you can read their behaviour and habits… we have traces left by dinosaurs running, swimming, resting and sitting,” said geologist Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The largest footprints of carnivorous dinosaurs are 40 cm long and in many cases the skin can be seen in detail.

Read more |Issi saaneq: New dinosaur species, which roamed Greenland 214 mn years ago

“In order for such a state of preservation to be possible, a very special sequence of events had to take place in a short time,” geologist Grzegorz Pienkowski said in a statement.

Several hundred dinosaur tracks, representing at least seven species, have been found and geologists say they are likely to find more. They have also discovered bone fragments from animals and fish.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement