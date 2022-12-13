Geminid meteor shower 2022: How to watch the peak on December 14, 15

The Geminid meteor shower is considered to be one of the biggest meteor showers of the year. This year, the Geminids will peak on the nights of December 14 and December 15. According to Time and Date, the meteor shower will peak at nearly 150 meteors per hour. Here is how you can catch a glimpse of the meteor shower and everything you need to know about it.

How to watch the Geminid meteor shower

The Geminid meteor shower gets its name from the Gemini constellation because that is where the meteor shower seems to originate from. Unlike many other celestial events, you don’t really need any special equipment to watch a meteor shower.

To get the best view of the meteor shower, find a secluded spot away from the bright lights of the city. Once you do that, all you need is a clear sky. Once you reach the location, let your eyes get adjusted to the darkness for about 15 to 20 minutes. You can use an interactive sky map application on your phone to spot the constellation Gemini, where the meteor shower will originate from.

What is the Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminid meteor shower is caused by the meteor 3200 Phaeton. The Geminid meteor shower and the Quadrantids meteor shower are the only major showers not caused by a comet. When the Earth passes through the dusty trail left behind by the meteor 3200 Phaeton, some of the meteoroids left by the meteor burn up in our planet’s upper atmosphere, appearing to us as the Geminid meteor shower.