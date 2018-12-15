Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: India timings, how to watch and everything else

Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: Geminid meteor shower 2018, a celestial phenomenon that takes place in December every year, can be witnesses at its peak on December 13 and 14, 2018, The meteor shower will be visible from all across the globe, including India, though it is more prominent in the Northern Hemisphere of the Earth.

Advertising

The US space agency, NASA will stream the event live. It has also put out a blog post on how to watch the Geminid meteor shower this year. As per the post, Geminid rate will increase towards the morning it can be witnesses at a theoretical maximum of about 100 per hour at around 2 AM.

The Geminid meteor shower happens when Earth passes through a massive trail of debris of 3200 Phaethon, which is an Apollo Asteroid.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: Where will it be visible?

Geminid Meteor Shower will be visible from across the globe, including both Northern Hemisphere of the Earth This means, people in India will also be able to view the meteor shower.

Advertising

NASA says the showers will be more frequent or slightly more than one minute in places with darker and clearer skies. In suburbs though, showers will be around 30 to 40 per hour. Given this is a meteor shower, it will be hard to see this in cities due to light pollution. Those who can should ideally head out away from the suburbs to watch the meteor shower.

Geminid Meteor Shower 2018: Timings, how to watch in India

Geminid Meteor Shower will take place in the second week of December, all night on December 13 and 14. However, the rate will increase in the morning at around 2 AM. NASA recommends waiting until 10:30 PM local time to go out.

Once the Moon sets, the meteors will be more clearly visible. People are advised to find the darkest place around and get their eyes accustomed to the dark. Any kind of light, including smartphones will hamper the experience.

“Lie flat on your back and look straight up, taking in as much sky as possible. You will soon start to see Geminid meteors,” reads NASA’s post.

To mark this astronomical event, Google has put out a Doodle that will track the shooting stars during the Gemini meteor shower. The Google Doodle shows how as 3200 Phaethon’s orbit leads it near the sun, the extreme heat causes it to fracture, thus leaving a trail of debris in its orbital path. Every December, Earth’s orbit leads us through the trail of 3200 Phaethon and its debris, which crashes into our atmosphere and is known as the Geminid shower.