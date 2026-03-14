Astronomers spot violent collision of two exoplanets 11,000 light-years away: ‘It went completely bonkers’

In space, collisions between two celestial bodies are pretty common. However, astronomers have now collected evidence of what was a violent collision between two planets located in a pretty faraway star system.

The first clues of this celestial event came when Gaia20ekh, an ordinary star like our sun, started to behave unusually. Situated almost 11,000 light-years away from Earth, near the constellation Pupis, the star started to act up.

“The star’s light output was nice and flat, but starting in 2016 it had these three dips in brightness. And then, right around 2021, it went completely bonkers. I can’t emphasize enough that stars like our sun don’t do that. So when we saw this one, we were like ‘Hello, what’s going on here?’,” said Tzanidakis, a doctoral candidate at the University of Washington.