From doctor to astronaut: Indian-American Anil Menon set for mission aboard ISS

Nasa astronaut Anil Menon is preparing for his first spaceflight, an eight-month mission aboard the International Space Station. (Image: Nasa)

Nasa astronaut Anil Menon, an Indian-American physician, engineer and military officer, is preparing for the biggest mission of his career as he gets ready to spend about 240 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Menon will leave on July 14, 2026, aboard the Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. He will travel alongside Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina for an eight-month mission in orbit. The crew is expected to return to Earth in the spring of 2027.

This mission is his maiden space voyage and is also considered the high point of an illustrious career in science, technology, military operations, and space travel.