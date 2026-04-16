Four-planet parade: How and when to watch the rare alignment in India

Skywatchers are set for a rare treat this April as four planets, Mercury, Mars, Saturn and Neptune, will come together in the early morning sky. The alignment will be visible from April 16 to April 23, offering a short but fascinating window to spot multiple planets at once.

For viewers in India, the event will be visible, provided the skies are clear, and they are willing to wake up before sunrise.

What is a planetary alignment?

A planetary alignment occurs when several planets appear to cluster in the same part of the sky as seen from Earth. While it may look like they are close to one another, that is not actually the case.