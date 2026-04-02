Artemis II lifts off: Four astronauts begin a journey marking a new era in space travel

Guests watch the launch of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the Artemis II mission to the moon at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. (Photo: NASA via AP)

Four astronauts set off aboard a NASA spacecraft this morning on a journey that will take them farther from Earth than any human has travelled since the Apollo program more than five decades ago.

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The astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch of the United States, and Jeremy Hansen of Canada, will travel to the Moon, loop around it once, and return to Earth in about ten days. The Artemis II mission carrying the four astronauts launched from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US, a little before 4 AM India time on Thursday.

Hundreds of astronauts have travelled into space since the end of the Apollo programme that landed 12 humans on the Moon on six different missions in the 1960s and 1970s, but none of them ventured beyond the low Earth orbits, where space stations operate at altitudes of about 400 kilometres.