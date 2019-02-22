Flying bulldog: World’s largest bee retraced in Indonesia after 4 decades

An insect, roughly the size of a human thumb — known to be the world’s largest bee — has been rediscovered in a remote part of Indonesia after nearly 40 years, researchers informed Thursday.

The Wallace’s giant bee, nicknamed ‘flying bulldog’, was discovered in the 19th century by British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace. The insect had not been observed in the wild since 1981 despite its conspicuous size, said the Global Wildlife Conservation.

“To actually see how beautiful and big the species is in life, to hear the sound of its giant wings… was just incredible,” said Clay Bolt, a specialist bee photographer who snapped the enormous insect. He added that his dream was to elevate the bee to a symbol of conservation in Indonesia, thus making it a point of pride for the locals there.

The bee, known as Megachile pluto, lives in the Indonesian island region of North Moluccas and makes its nest in termite mounds by using its large fang-like mandibles to collect sticky resin which helps protect its home from the termites.

The flying bulldog bee was listed as a ‘vulnerable’ species by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species which means the numbers are relatively solid, however, the sparseness of its population, makes it hard to study. While Indonesia is home to abundant diversity in flora and fauna, several previous expeditions across the region where the bee lives, have failed to spot it.

Forests in Indonesia are being cut down for agricultural purposes, thus threatening many species’ natural habitat, thus escalating fear for some animal and insect communities becoming extinct.

“I hope this rediscovery will spark future research that will give us a deeper understanding of the life history of this very unique bee and inform any future efforts to protect it from extinction,” said Eli Wyman, an entomologist at Princeton University who accompanied Bolt on the trip.