First Lunar Eclipse of 2020 occurred: Details of next lunar eclipses of the year

This year’s first lunar eclipse occurred on January 10 and continued till January 11 early morning. Did you see it? The lunar eclipse or chandra grahan or also known as “wolf moon” started at around 10:37 pm IST and lasted for a total of four hours and five minutes. Which means it ended sometime around 2:42 am on January 11. The first lunar eclipse of the year was a penumbral eclipse and not a total one. Last night, the maximum eclipse occurred at around 12:40 am IST on January 11.

The first lunar eclipse was seen in several locations around the work including India. Countries including Asia, Africa, Australia, areas of North America, Europe, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Arctic witnessed the first wolf moon of this year.

When’s the next time lunar eclipse of 2020

Well, this year will see a total of four lunar eclipses. One of them has already occurred. The second one will take place June followed by July and November. As far as the dates are concerned, the next lunar eclipse will occur between June 5 and June 6, followed by third one between July 5 – July 6 and fourth one between November 30 – November 31.

The lunar eclipse happening on June 5 will be a ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’. This eclipse will be seen in countries like Asia, Africa and Australia. During ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’ 57 per cent of the moon will pass into Earth’s penumbra.

Check out all the details of the first Lunar Eclipse of 2020

On July 5, the third lunar eclipse of the year will occur. This one will be called ‘Thunder Moon Eclipse’. During this eclipse, around 35 per cent of the “Thunder Moon Eclipse” will be covered by Earth. This one will be visible for people living in countries including South America, North America and Africa.

The fourth eclipse of the year will happen on November 28 and it will be the ‘Frosty Moon Eclipse’. During this celestial event, 83 per cent of Frosty Moon Eclipse will cross into Earth’s penumbra. This one will be visible from North and South America, Australia and East Asia.

Some pictures of the first lunar eclipse of 2020

The full moon is seen rising behind a tree during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca The full moon is seen rising behind a tree during the penumbral lunar eclipse in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The lunar eclipse as seen from England. (Reuters) The lunar eclipse as seen from England. (Reuters)

The wolf moon rises above rises above Menwith Hill RAF station near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England Friday Jan. 10, 2020. Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat on Friday evening as the first full moon of 2020, also known as the “wolf moon”, coincides with a lunar eclipse. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) The wolf moon rises above rises above Menwith Hill RAF station near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England Friday Jan. 10, 2020. Astronomy enthusiasts are in for a treat on Friday evening as the first full moon of 2020, also known as the “wolf moon”, coincides with a lunar eclipse. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

