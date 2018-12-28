The first human space flight mission is targeted to be completed by December 2021, while two unmanned flights will be carried out by December 2020, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan announced Friday.

“The initial training for Gaganyaan will be done in India and advanced training may be in Russia. Women astronauts will be there on the team. That’s our aim,” Chief K Sivan was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The space agency chief also said that ISRO will also set up six incubation and research centres across the country. “We will bring the Indian students to ISRO, why do the Indian students need to go to NASA,” he added.

Meanwhile, at a cost of about Rs 800 crore, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 is also planned to be launched by mid-April, Sivan said.

ISRO had earlier said Chandrayaan-2 will be launched in a window between January-February this year. The mission is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission, launched about 10 years ago.

“Regarding Chandrayaan-2 schedule, right now Chandrayaan is scheduled from March 25 to April end. Most probably, the normal targeted date is mid April,” Sivan said.