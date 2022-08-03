scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

First brain-computer interface implanted in a human patient

A brain-computer interface (BCI) from endovascular BCI company Synchron was implanted in a human patient for the first time in the United States.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
August 3, 2022 3:02:58 pm
Synchron’s Stendrode is an endovascular brain implant designed to allow patients to wirelessly control digital devices using their thoughts, helping improve their functional independence. (Image credit: Synchron)

For the first time ever, a person might be able to control a digital device directly with their brain. A brain-computer interface (BCI) from endovascular BCI company Synchron was implanted in a human patient for the first time in the United States two weeks ago. The procedure was conducted at the Mount Sinai West medical centre in New York two weeks ago.

This procedure was part of Synchron’s COMMAND trial, which the company is conducting using a first investigational device exemption (IDE) awarded by the United States FDA. The COMMAND study is aimed at assessing the safety and efficacy of the company’s motor BCI technology platform in patients with severe paralysis. The goal is to enable patients to control digital devices hands-free.

Also Read |Earth sets record for shortest day as it speeds up rotation

“This is an incredibly exciting milestone for the field, because of its implications and huge potential. The implantation procedure went extremely well, and the patient was able to go home 48 hours after the surgery,” said Shahram Majidi, MD, the neurointerventional surgeon who performed the procedure, in a press statement.

Synchron’s Stendrode is an endovascular brain implant designed to allow patients to wirelessly control digital devices using their thoughts, helping improve their functional independence. The device is implanted through the jugular vein using the kind of surgical techniques used to treat strokes. This does not require drilling into the skull or open-brain surgery.

After the device is implanted, it detects and wirelessly transmits motor intent using a proprietary digital language. This should allow severely paralysed patients to control personal devices without using their limbs. The COMMAND trial will assess the impact of everyday tasks including texting, emailing, online shopping and accessing telehealth services.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:02:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
Explained: Why is a Chinese 'spy ship' heading for a Sri Lankan port, wha...
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS
Govind Pansare murder case

Bombay HC transfers probe from SIT to ATS

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

Uddhav loyalist among five arrested for attack on Uday Samant's car

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

One word a day – Astrobee
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – Astrobee

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low
Opinion

What connects Uddhav to WWII cartoonist David Low

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 03: Latest News
Advertisement