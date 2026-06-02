Fireball meteor exploded over US with force of 230 tonnes of TNT

Nasa says meteoroids just a few feet across are extremely difficult to detect before they plunge into Earth's atmosphere. (Image: AFP)

A bright fireball meteor that streaked across the sky over the northeastern United States on May 30 exploded with the force of approximately 230 tonnes of TNT, according to Nasa.

The space agency said the meteor measured around 5 feet (1.6 metres) across and entered Earth’s atmosphere at an estimated speed of 42,000 mph (67,000 km/h). As it plunged through the atmosphere, intense friction caused it to heat up and eventually break apart about 31 miles (50 kilometres) above the ground.

The explosion generated a loud sonic boom that was heard across several northeastern states as well as parts of Canada. Witnesses reported hearing a thunder-like blast and feeling buildings shake around 2.06 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).