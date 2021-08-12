Express Quiz: World Elephant Day 2021

Every year August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to bring attention to the plight of elephants and raise awareness. Poaching, habitat loss, and human-elephant conflicts continue to threaten both African and Asian elephants.

In March, The IUCN listed the African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis) as Critically Endangered and the African savanna elephant (Loxodonta africana) as Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

“Africa’s elephants play key roles in ecosystems, economies and in our collective imagination all over the world. Today’s new IUCN Red List assessments of both African elephant species underline the persistent pressures faced by these iconic animals,” said Dr Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General in a release. “We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savanna elephants is conserved. Several African countries have led the way in recent years, proving that we can reverse elephant declines, and we must work together to ensure their example can be followed.”