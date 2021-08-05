Express Quiz: World Breastfeeding Week 2021

Early breastfeeding is associated with a reduced risk of sudden infant death syndrome and obesity in children, as well as improved immune health and performance on intelligence tests, the researchers said. (Representational/Getty)

Every year, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated from August 1 to 7. According to WHO, breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests, are less likely to be overweight or obese and less prone to diabetes later in life. Women who breastfeed also have a reduced risk of breast and ovarian cancers.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, expecting mothers and new mothers have been faced with a slew of concerns and questions about the virus and the entire vaccination process.

WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue to breastfeed.

Dr Aarthi Priyadharshini, consultant physiotherapist and lactation expert, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai explains the steps to safe breastfeeding if the lactating woman is Covid-positive.