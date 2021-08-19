Express Quiz: On the latest IPCC report

Last week, the IPCC warned that the average global temperatures would rise by more than two degree Celsius by 2100 compared to pre-industrial times unless “deep reductions” in greenhouse gas emissions are initiated immediately.

The report, ‘Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis’, is the first part of IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) — its latest evaluation of the state of Earth’s climate and the impact on the planet and life forms.

Every few years, the IPCC produces assessment reports that are the most comprehensive scientific evaluations of the state of earth’s climate.

On India, the report says heat waves and humid heat stress will be more intense and frequent in the 21st century. Changes in monsoon precipitation are also expected, with both annual and summer monsoon precipitation projected to increase.